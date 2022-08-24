Right now, I know that I'm batting well, claims Virat Kohli

Even though Virat Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019, he has maintained that there is nothing fundamentally wrong with his game. There have been some positive patches in the period to justify this claim of his, such as the T20 series at home against England last year, where he walked away with the player of the series award with a tally of 231 runs in five games.

However, on the latest tour of England this summer, the top-order batter failed drastically and managed just 76 runs in six innings across all formats. He was time and again outdone by deliveries outside off-stump, failing in his attempts to play the trademark cover drive by edging the ball to the slip cordon. The 33-year-old has revealed he has worked on this weakness in his game and now feels good about his batting once again.

"Right now there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well. And at times when I start feeling that the rhythm is back then I know that I'm batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case.”

The talisman has accrued over 20,000 international runs in his international career and has the second most centuries in the game's history only behind Sachin Tendulkar . For an extended period, he was the number one ranked batter in all formats and has already secured the claim to be one of cricket's greatest ever. Kohli has stated he is taking the slouch in form in his stride and is certain of bouncing back to his elite levels.

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have as a sportsperson and as a human being. As long as I'm ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person,” the former Indian skipper signed off.