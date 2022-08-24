Can't sleep even today when we remember Javed Miandad's last-ball six in 1986, confesses Kapil Dev

Having fought through some intense competition, the two Asian nations found themselves in the final of the five-nation tournament. Batting first, the Men in Blue cruised to a commendable total of 245 in their fifty overs on the back of half-centuries from a top-three of Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth and Dilip Vengsarkar, with the former falling short of a ton by only 8 runs. The bowlers supplemented their efforts by picking wickets at regular intervals, Chetan Sharma being the pick of them with three scalps. However, a Javed Miandad century stretched the game to the last over where Pakistan required 13-runs for victory.