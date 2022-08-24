Asia Cup 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav will be one of dangerous players for all teams, states Wasim Akram

Today at 10:09 AM
Wasim Akram has opined that Suryakuamr Yadav plays fast and spin bowling both very well and he will be one of the most dangerous players in the tournament for all teams. Akram further praised one of his trademark shots towards fine leg saying it must have been difficult to master.
India will take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opening fixture on August 28. India would be looking forward to start their campaign with a win while Pakistan would like to repeat their performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash. India have adopted an attacking template while batting recently and Suryakumar Yadav has been pivotal in applying this strategy. He has played some of the finest knocks in recent months and displayed his capability to play shots to all areas of the ground. Waseem Akram has praised Suryakumar saying he will be a dangerous player for the opposition in Asia Cup with his ability to play pace and spin bowling very well.
"Of course, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli are there, but one of my favourite players these days, in this shorter format is Suryakumar Yadav. He has been phenomenal. I saw him the first year when he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and he played a couple of games batting at No. 7 and 8. And a couple of shots he played - the one that he picks from the middle of his bat towards fine leg - that's an unusual and difficult shot to master," Wasim Akram said in a press conference organised by Star Sports.
"Since he made into the Indian squad. he has been a treat to watch. He is a very dangerous player against spin and fast bowling. Once he sets in, he is a 360 degree player. In my opinion, he will be one of the dangerous players not just against Pakistan, but for all the teams."
Suryakumar has scored 672 T20I runs at an average of 37.33 including five fifties and one century. Asia Cup will start on August 27 in UAE and the tournament will feature in T20 format in lead up to the World Cup.
