Asia Cup 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav will be one of dangerous players for all teams, states Wasim Akram

India will take on Pakistan in their Asia Cup opening fixture on August 28. India would be looking forward to start their campaign with a win while Pakistan would like to repeat their performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash. India have adopted an attacking template while batting recently and Suryakumar Yadav has been pivotal in applying this strategy. He has played some of the finest knocks in recent months and displayed his capability to play shots to all areas of the ground. Waseem Akram has praised Suryakumar saying he will be a dangerous player for the opposition in Asia Cup with his ability to play pace and spin bowling very well.