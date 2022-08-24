Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan playing without Shaheen Afridi will work in favour of KL Rahul, predicts Scott Styris

Indian team has been the most successful in Asia Cup , and they will look forward to adding another title by winning the upcoming edition starting from August 27. The Indian team looks like a strong unit with the return of senior batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to the side. KL Rahul will return after a long time as he has recovered from an injury. India will face Pakistan in their opening game on August 28.

Pakistan will be missing their key pacer Shaheen Afridi in the tournament. India might have an advantage as Shaheen was the bowler who troubled them the most in the clash between these two teams in the T20 World Cup played last year. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has opined that Shaheen’s unavailability will work in favour of KL Rahul.

“I expect he’ll be ready to go against Pakistan. Now, for that one? I’m with you though, I think he’s going to go okay. The reason is for that is no Shaheen Afridi, we know that he’s out injured, the way he attacks the stumps that is the way you get KL Rahul out. LBW and bowled. The fact that the main man who exposes that weakness is not there. I think KL Rahul has got an opportunity to be the star still, that we know he is because as Saba rightly pointed out, the pedigree is there,” Styris said while speaking on SPORTS18’s show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.