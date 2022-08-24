Asia Cup 2022 | India should not change their aggressive approach, proclaims Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri believes that India were a bit timid at the top earlier but they should now continue with the aggressive approach they have adopted in the upcoming T20I games. Shastri also backed Virat Kohli saying he will silence his haters with a fifty in upcoming Asia Cup starting from August 27.

India’s changed approach in white-ball cricket has been the talk of the town recently. They have been playing positive cricket and are adopting an aggressive mindset. India’s conservative approach harmed them in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup with two defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. Indian top order was rattled by opposition seamers in both games. They are getting results with a changed approach with recent wins against England and West Indies.

Ravi Shastri has backed India’s approach and also mentioned that he had discussed India’s conservative approach with the team during his tenure as head coach.

"They should not change the approach Even when I was coach we discussed we were a bit timid at the top considering the players we had down the order," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"It is the right approach. You will lose a few games in between but if you start winning with this approach you can take that confidence in big games and use the same tactics."

Virat Kohli’s form has been a cause of concern for the team since a long time. He has been struggling to score hundred and to even pile up runs with consistency. Kohli seems to be chasing his form and so the Indian team will be hoping for him to get back to scoring runs in Asia Cup.

Shastri has backed Kohli saying he will silence the haters with a half-century in the first game of the Asia Cup.

"I haven't spoken to him (recently). It is not rocket science. Mental fatigue can creep into the best in the world. This down time was not just needed for his body but to reflect," he explained.

"He will come back with a much calmer mind. He gets 50 in the first game, mouths will be shut. Public memory is very short and works both ways.”