ZIM vs IND 2022 | Take a lot of positives to look at for series Down Under, states Regis Chakabva

After setting a steep target of 290, Indian bowlers looked to be on the mark early on but failed to make the inroads they had managed in the first two games. Once Sikandar Raza came to the crease at number five, the complexion of the game completely changed as the bowling attack had no answers to his calculated onslaught. The veteran went on to register his third ODI century this month alone, finishing with a brilliant 115 off just 95 deliveries. The majority of his strokeplay came during a 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Brad Evans, who served well in his role as a deputy with a competent 28 off 36 deliveries. In the end, it wasn't enough as the two lost their wickets in successive overs in the death, causing Zimbabwe to be wrapped up with three balls to spare.