ZIM vs IND 2022 | Take a lot of positives to look at for series Down Under, states Regis Chakabva

Regis Chakabva was all-praise for his team's efforts in a final ODI they could've won while complimenting India for managing to edge them in a tight contest. He went on to highlight the stand-out performances in the game and expressed optimism about their upcoming tour of Australia.
India had to channel all their experience in the dying stages of the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday to ensure they hold the hosts at bay en route to a thrilling 13-run victory. The performance means the visitors have yet again clean swept Zimbabwe in an ODI series, clinching their 14th triumph in a row in the format against the African outfit.
After setting a steep target of 290, Indian bowlers looked to be on the mark early on but failed to make the inroads they had managed in the first two games. Once Sikandar Raza came to the crease at number five, the complexion of the game completely changed as the bowling attack had no answers to his calculated onslaught. The veteran went on to register his third ODI century this month alone, finishing with a brilliant 115 off just 95 deliveries. The majority of his strokeplay came during a 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Brad Evans, who served well in his role as a deputy with a competent 28 off 36 deliveries. In the end, it wasn't enough as the two lost their wickets in successive overs in the death, causing Zimbabwe to be wrapped up with three balls to spare.
"Firstly congratulations to India, I thought they played well. India held their nerves even though Sikandar and Evans gave us the chance," Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said in the post-match presentation as per ESPN Cricinfo.
Earlier, Evans was the one who had brought the hosts back into the game with the ball as well, picking up the wickets of four of India's top five batters including centurion Shubman Gill. At one stage, India looked to be heading well past 300 but the pacer's flurry of wickets saw the opposition crumble as he registered his maiden ODI five-wicket haul in just his fifth game.
"Huge positives today from the bowling. The boys fought really hard on the field. We talk about coming back from tough situations and Raza was brilliant."
The fighting spirit augers well for Zimbabwe, who are now scheduled to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning Sunday, with all the matches to be held in Queensland.
"We definitely take lot of positives and look at those things down under," Chakabva concluded.
