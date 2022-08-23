New Zealand hold fort at the top, India and Pakistan surge closer in latest ICC ODI rankings

Today at 11:49 AM
New Zealand's series win over West Indies ensured they remained in the lead in the latest update of the ICC ODI rankings, even though Pakistan and India moved closer to them owing to whitewashes in their respective outings. England, meanwhile, stay in second but have closed the gap to the top spot.
After a month of intense cricketing action in the 50-over format, there have been significant changes in terms of points in the latest ODI rankings even though the rankings have remained pretty much static. New Zealand continues to set the pace for their rivals courtesy of their first-ever series win in the Caribbean, remaining on top with 124 ranking points. However, the 2-1 margin of victory against their ninth-ranked opposition meant the lead at the top has now been cut down to just five points as England trail closely behind with a tally of 119 points. The European contingent are presently embroiled in a Test series against the Proteas and for no taste of ODI cricket over the past month.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Meanwhile, the Asian duo of India and Pakistan continue to climb the ladder and are now within touching distance of the top two spots. While the Men in Blue managed to clean sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 in away conditions, Pakistan managed an emphatic whitewash of their own by defeating the Netherlands by the same margin. The neighbours now occupy the third and fourth spots respectively, as India leads their arch-rivals by four points with a haul of 111 points. Australia cap off the top five with 101 points and are scheduled to take on both Zimbabwe and the Black Caps in three-match series over the next month.
Even though the upcoming schedule is choc-a-bloc with T20 encounters keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under, India will play out three ODIs against the Proteas at home just ahead of the marquee event in October. Pakistan, however, are not scheduled to play any ODIs until next year and thus could lose ground in the fight for the top, with Australia overtaking them in the standings being a real possibility.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.