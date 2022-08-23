New Zealand hold fort at the top, India and Pakistan surge closer in latest ICC ODI rankings

After a month of intense cricketing action in the 50-over format, there have been significant changes in terms of points in the latest ODI rankings even though the rankings have remained pretty much static. New Zealand continues to set the pace for their rivals courtesy of their first-ever series win in the Caribbean, remaining on top with 124 ranking points. However, the 2-1 margin of victory against their ninth-ranked opposition meant the lead at the top has now been cut down to just five points as England trail closely behind with a tally of 119 points. The European contingent are presently embroiled in a Test series against the Proteas and for no taste of ODI cricket over the past month.