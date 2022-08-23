Asia Cup 2022 | Rahul Dravid doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19

Rahul Dravid has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 breakout, putting his travel plans to the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming Asia Cup under severe doubt. Having served as India's head coach in Zimbabwe, it remains to be seen whether VVS Laxman gets another call-up to the national squad.

India has been handed a major blow less than a week ahead of their first match in the upcoming Asia Cup after it was confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid has been infected by the novel coronavirus. The former cricketer was scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the multi-national tournament on Tuesday along with the rest of the Indian contingent, in order to prepare for their opening encounter against Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

“India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 and not travelling for Asia Cup to Dubai,” BCCI sources told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Dravid had sat out the recently concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe considering the proximity of the tour to the event in the UAE. Moreover, only two players in the T20I squad were present on the tour to Africa, therefore also affording rest to batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. In their absence, National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman was given the role of interim coach and the decorated Indian batsman delivered brilliantly, helping the side register a clean sweep.

It is likely that Laxman will be asked to replace Dravid once again given there are no other clear options at the moment, especially since the tournament gets underway in just four days' time. However, no communication of that effect has been relayed so far by the BCCI.

The Men in Blue squad led by Rohit Sharma have been placed in a pool alongside arch-rivals Pakistan in the ACC competition, while one of Kuwait, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UAE will join them in the battle for the Super Fours.