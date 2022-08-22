ZIM vs IND 2022 | Shubman Gill becomes third youngest Indian to score overseas ODI hundred

Today at 4:54 PM
Shubman Gill has finally registered his maiden century on the international stage, with a near-flawless performance against Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Harare. With his latest knock, Gill has now become the third youngest player from India to score a century in ODIs abroad, overtaking Rohit Sharma.
After a long wait, Shubman Gill has finally managed to get to the magic three-figure mark while clad in Indian colours with a phenomenal 130 off 97 deliveries in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Previously, the top-order batter has found himself stranded in the 90s twice since his international debut in January 2019, one each in Tests and ODIs. The latter came on the recent tour of West Indies itself, where Gill looked set to stroll to a century until rain spoiled play, ending his innings on an unbeaten 98.
However, no such misfortune befell him on Monday, as he achieved his century off just 82 balls, before adding 30 more runs and skying a delivery straight to long-off in the last over of the first innings. The brilliant knock has now made him the third youngest amongst all Indians to score a century in ODIs away from home, having done so at the age of 22 years and 348 days. Incidentally, he overtook India's full-time skipper Rohit Sharma who previously held the podium spot courtesy of his hundred at the age of 23 years and 28 days which had come against Zimbabwe as well.
Talismanic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remains at the top of the list with his maiden hundred against Australia coming at the tender age of 22 years and 41 days, followed by former skipper Virat Kohli whose first of 43 ODI centuries so far had come when he was just seven days younger than Gill.
The youngster's efforts have taken India to a commendable total of 289/8, giving India great chances to win the game and whitewash the hosts in the three-match series.
