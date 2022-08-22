ZIM vs IND 2022 | Shubman Gill becomes third youngest Indian to score overseas ODI hundred

However, no such misfortune befell him on Monday, as he achieved his century off just 82 balls, before adding 30 more runs and skying a delivery straight to long-off in the last over of the first innings. The brilliant knock has now made him the third youngest amongst all Indians to score a century in ODIs away from home, having done so at the age of 22 years and 348 days. Incidentally, he overtook India's full-time skipper Rohit Sharma who previously held the podium spot courtesy of his hundred at the age of 23 years and 28 days which had come against Zimbabwe as well.