ZIM vs IND 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav is slightly confused if he should bowl fast or slow, feels Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has felt that Kuldeep Yadav is 'slightly confused' so far in India's ongoing Zimbabwe tour as he has been facing problems while changing the variations. Kuldeep has only got one wicket from two ODIs so far, and his figures of 8-0-49-1 in the second match were not encouraging either.

Ahead of the Zimbabwe tour, many had high hopes for Kuldeep Yadav to prosper in the three-match ODI series. However, it is not going as they would have loved to so far. Kuldeep returned figures of 10-1-36-0 and 8-0-49-1 in the first two ODIs where Zimbabwe were bundled out for 189 and 161 respectively. Safe to say, he has failed to live up to the expectations.

Speaking on Sony Sports, Mohammad Kaif came up with his opinion on Kuldeep regarding his performance in Zimbabwe thus far. Kaif believes Kuldeep does not seem to be to confident while bowling and because of that, he is facing the heat.

"He (Kuldeep) is slightly confused if he should bowl fast or slow. He has adopted a new thing he wants to bowl fast, he wants to keep the speed around 90 kph. There at times the balls are pitching short, so Williams played the pull shots and when he flighted the ball, he was driven," Kaif said in a discussion with Sony Sports.

Further, Kaif pointed out how lacklustre Kuldeep was in the second ODI, where almost every Indian bowler dominated Zimbabwe. However, Kaif did not forget to mention Kuldeep's prized wicket which was Sikandar Raza's. Raza is arguably one of Zimbabwe's best players from the current bunch.

"There were quite a few boundaries that went off his bowling. He (Kuldeep) proved slightly expensive if we see it today. He conceded the most runs if we talk about the bowlers, he gave 49 runs in his eight overs. He had a big wicket to his name, he dismissed Sikandar Raza, who is a good player," Kaif added.