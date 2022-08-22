sport iconCricket

    ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts to Deepak Chahar displaying incredible sportsmanship by giving 'Mankad' warning

    Deepak Chahar provided a moment of drama in the third ODI after he seemed to attempt Mankad but did not appeal for the same

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:24 PM

    Deepak Chahar has become the latest contributor to the Mankad debate by choosing to warn the batsman instead of claiming a wicket on the first attempt. The incident occurred during the very first over of the third ODI against Zimbabwe and has led to the internet lauding his sportsmanship.

    The second innings of the third ODI between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club got off to an intense start on Monday, courtesy of an incident which occurred before even a ball was bowled. On the back of Shubman Gill's brilliant 130, India posted a commendable total of 289 before handing the ball to Deepak Chahar to open the innings. The hosts sent their regular openers Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano to kickstart the scoreboard, with the latter given the responsibility of occupying the striker's end.

    With everyone waiting in anticipation for the first ball, Deepak Chahar ran up with his usual pace but just as he was about to bowl, the right-arm fast stopped in his tracks and simply dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end. Kaia had left his crease before the ball had left the bowler's arm, thus making him susceptible to a run-out popularly known as 'Mankad' and provided for in the game's laws.

    However, instead of appealing for the same, Chahar simply chose to give off an intense stare at Kaia thereby warning him to not repeat the action even though he wasn't required to do so by the rules.

    Previous incidents across the globe have seen much controversy being made about Mankading incidents. The display of sportsmanship by Chahar was enough to win the hearts of many tuning into the game, who took to the internet to give their reactions. 

