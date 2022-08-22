ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as Shubhman Gill survives LBW, but Ishan Kishan gets caught in mix-up

India are eyeing a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the third ODI. Also, India opted to bat for the first time after winning the toss for the first time in the series. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave a good start to the team but the visitors were reduced to 84/2. Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan stitched a crucial partnership of 160 runs for the third wicket before Ishan Kishan was involved in a bizarre run-out.