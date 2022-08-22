sport iconCricket

    ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as Shubhman Gill survives LBW, but Ishan Kishan gets caught in mix-up

    Ishan Kishan got run-out in a mix-up with Shubhman Gill

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:02 PM

    It happens on very few occasions when a batter survives from getting out but his partner at the crease gets done with another mode of dismissal. The third ODI witnessed a similar incident as Shubhman Gill was saved from getting LBW but Ishan Kishan was caught short of the crease at other end.

    India are eyeing a clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the third ODI. Also, India opted to bat for the first time after winning the toss for the first time in the series. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave a good start to the team but the visitors were reduced to 84/2. Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan stitched a crucial partnership of 160 runs for the third wicket before Ishan Kishan was involved in a bizarre run-out. 

    Brad Evans was bowling 43rd over of the innings and Shubhman Gill was on crease. He bowled a good length delivery angling back in which hit the pads of batter. The bowler appealed and there was a miscommunication between Gill and Ishan Kishan. Kishar ran to sneak a single and was halfway down the pitch when Gill sent him back. A direct hit gave no chance to Ishan Kishan for returning to the crease. 

    The review taken by Zimbabwe showed that Gill survived LBW and Kishan walked back to the pavilion as a result.

