sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India hold their nerves together to register clean sweep with 13-run win

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India won third ODI against Zimbabwe by 13 runs

    BCCI

    ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India hold their nerves together to register clean sweep with 13-run win

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:10 PM

    India registered a victory in a thrilling encounter against Zimbabwe by 13 runs, decimating the hosts by 3-0 in the ODI series. Shubhman Gill was the architect of the win for India as he first scored a sensational hundred and then grabbed a game-changing catch to dismiss Sikandar Raza.

    India won the ODI series against Zimbabwe by 3-0 in the ODI series as expected but the thrilling action provided by the game was surprising. India chose to bat first after winning the toss and their top order did significantly well. Shubhman Gill played a scintillating knock of 130 runs from 97 balls while Ishan Kishan scored a half-century. India posted a competitive total of 289/8. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Zimbabwe started losing wickets at regular intervals of time but Sikandar Raza stood between victory and the India team. They were reduced to 169/7 at one stage but with his heroic knock of 115 runs from 95 balls, Raza ignited the hope of a win. Shubhmam Gill again played a crucial role taking an acrobatic catch to dismiss Raza and prevent the opposition from chasing the target. Avesh Khan was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel dismissed two batters each. 

    Bird or a plane??

    Brilliant catch in the end!

    Raza was all set to score winning runs but unfortunately no!

    That's an absolute stunner!

    Craziest dive!

    No words for him! Take a bow, Sikandar Raza💯 

    Gotta give him standing oavtion!

    Nail biting show!

    Hurts more than watching your ex with somone! :|

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down