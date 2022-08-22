ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India hold their nerves together to register clean sweep with 13-run win

Zimbabwe started losing wickets at regular intervals of time but Sikandar Raza stood between victory and the India team. They were reduced to 169/7 at one stage but with his heroic knock of 115 runs from 95 balls, Raza ignited the hope of a win. Shubhmam Gill again played a crucial role taking an acrobatic catch to dismiss Raza and prevent the opposition from chasing the target. Avesh Khan was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel dismissed two batters each.