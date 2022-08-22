ZIM vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI | Internet reacts as India hold their nerves together to register clean sweep with 13-run win

Today at 9:10 PM
India registered a victory in a thrilling encounter against Zimbabwe by 13 runs, decimating the hosts by 3-0 in the ODI series. Shubhman Gill was the architect of the win for India as he first scored a sensational hundred and then grabbed a game-changing catch to dismiss Sikandar Raza.
India won the ODI series against Zimbabwe by 3-0 in the ODI series as expected but the thrilling action provided by the game was surprising. India chose to bat first after winning the toss and their top order did significantly well. Shubhman Gill played a scintillating knock of 130 runs from 97 balls while Ishan Kishan scored a half-century. India posted a competitive total of 289/8.
Zimbabwe started losing wickets at regular intervals of time but Sikandar Raza stood between victory and the India team. They were reduced to 169/7 at one stage but with his heroic knock of 115 runs from 95 balls, Raza ignited the hope of a win. Shubhmam Gill again played a crucial role taking an acrobatic catch to dismiss Raza and prevent the opposition from chasing the target. Avesh Khan was the highest wicket-taker with three scalps while Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel dismissed two batters each.
Bird or a plane??
August 22, 2022
Brilliant catch in the end!
Match winning innings and then match winning catch! It was @ShubmanGill show all the way!— Kedar Shende (@ShendeKedar) August 22, 2022
Also an amazing knock by @SRazaB24 🙏#ZIMvIND
Raza was all set to score winning runs but unfortunately no!
The catch by shubman gill which turned the whole match in India's favour. Though, well played Sikandar raza ❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/TAaimaYUfy— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) August 22, 2022
That's an absolute stunner!
Flying Shubman Gill, What a catch. pic.twitter.com/SH3YBDIJk0— Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) August 22, 2022
Craziest dive!
shubhi what a catch @ShubmanGill— R♡ (@kohlayy) August 22, 2022
No words for him! Take a bow, Sikandar Raza💯
What a wonderful innings by Sikandar Raza!— Amna Mir | آمنہ میر (@amna_mir) August 22, 2022
Gotta give him standing oavtion!
Great innings, Raza 💯💥#INDvsZIM— Saif (@UrstrulySaif_) August 22, 2022
Nail biting show!
India won by 13 runs, but what a thriller— 🇮🇳Smruti Ranjan Pattanayak🇮🇳 (@smrutir02227760) August 22, 2022
Well played #zim team. 3-0 listen #Pakistan😄😄😄 dedicated to all astrologer from pak#ZIMvIND
What an innings by Raza & Gill also pic.twitter.com/N50Zl2sGPb
Hurts more than watching your ex with somone! :|
Oh!Heart Break💔 for Zimbabwe What a fight they has shown. India win by 13 runs but they Won hearts #ZIMvsIND#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/JAETebszFG— Jahanzaib 🏏 (@JbCricket1) August 22, 2022
