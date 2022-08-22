Rishabh Pant is ‘one of the greats’ produced by India, proclaims Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton

Today at 12:05 PM
Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant, saying India's swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter is 'one of the greats' produced by the country. Pant, who is not part of India's current squad in Zimbabwe, will be in action in the forthcoming Asia Cup, starting August 27.
Despite being a 24-year-young, Rishabh Pant has already made a name for himself with his audacious style of play at the highest level. Pant has already hit centuries in Australia, South Africa, and England, and his memorable Test match at Edgbaston last month, when he scored 150+ and 50+ in the same contest, was appreciated by many. The stylish wicket-keeper batter will return to action for India in the 2022 Asia Cup, where India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on August 28.
Like many others across the world, Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton certainly seems to be a fan of Pant. Houghton, who played 22 Tests and 63 ODIs for Zimbabwe and also led the country, labelled Pant 'one of the greats produced by India.' Houghton also highlighted that Pant's entertaining strokeplay caught a lot of attraction and because of that, he is an exciting player to watch.
“Well, he (Pant) is certainly a lot better than I was, particularly as a wicketkeeper. I mean he is a fantastic player to watch. Nowadays, obviously, Pant is really well built for the T20 format and the fifty overs but I am sure that he is a great Test player as well," Houghton told Cricketnext.
"He’s got so much innovation, so much power and he looks like he plays with a smile on his face all the time, again one of the greats produced by India."
Pant will be keen to attract more fans by making a worthy impact against Pakistan on August 28.
