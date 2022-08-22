Rishabh Pant is ‘one of the greats’ produced by India, proclaims Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton

Despite being a 24-year-young, Rishabh Pant has already made a name for himself with his audacious style of play at the highest level. Pant has already hit centuries in Australia, South Africa, and England, and his memorable Test match at Edgbaston last month, when he scored 150+ and 50+ in the same contest, was appreciated by many. The stylish wicket-keeper batter will return to action for India in the 2022 Asia Cup, where India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on August 28.