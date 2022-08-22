Reports | Ajinkya Rahane set to return to cricket in Duleep Trophy for Mumbai

As per the TOI, Ajinkya Rahane has recovered from the hamstring injury that he suffered during IPL 2022 and will make his comeback to competitive cricket for Mumbai in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, starting on September 10. Rahane, 34, will join Mumbai’s off-season camp early next week.

According to a report filed by the Times of India (TOI), Ajinkya Rahane is ready to return to competitive cricket after recovering from the hamstring injury that he sustained during the IPL 2022, representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former India captain will join Mumbai’s off-season camp at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s indoor nets facility at the Bandra Kurla Complex from next week, the TOI report further added.

“Rahane has come back from the National Cricket Academy (after recuperating from the injury). He’s fine now. I met him recently. The presence of senior players like him will help youngsters in the camp,” Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola confirmed the news to TOI.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Rahane was dropped from the Indian Test team due to poor form on Saturday, but was included in the list of 47 players the Mumbai’s selectors named for an off-season fitness camp at BKC. A BCCI official then further confirmed that his comeback to competitive cricket will happen in the upcoming edition of Duleep Trophy, which will begin on September 10 and will run till September 25.

"Rahane hasn't played any cricket of late and hence straightaway the selectors won't put him in India A with lot of performers waiting. I think he will play for West Zone in Duleep Trophy and take it from thereon," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The TOI also mentioned that 'Rahane has committed to play a full season for Mumbai in the domestic season and will lead the side.'