Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli’s future is in his own hands, remarks Shahid Afridi

Ever since his torrid IPL 2022 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli has been heavily criticized because of the poor form he is in. Although Kohli has not hit a single hundred since November 2019, he was making substantial impacts more often than not for both RCB and for India until the cash-rich league began this year. And now, after taking some break from international cricket, the former India captain will be hoping to get back to his very best in the upcoming Asia Cup campaign, set to be played in the UAE.