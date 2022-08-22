Asia Cup 2022 | Virat Kohli’s future is in his own hands, remarks Shahid Afridi

Today at 9:56 AM
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has remarked Virat Kohli’s future will be destined depending on the way he performs in the coming days. Kohli, who took a break from Inia’s West Indies and Zimbabwe tour, will be back in action in the forthcoming Asia Cup, starting on August 27.
Ever since his torrid IPL 2022 campaign with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli has been heavily criticized because of the poor form he is in. Although Kohli has not hit a single hundred since November 2019, he was making substantial impacts more often than not for both RCB and for India until the cash-rich league began this year. And now, after taking some break from international cricket, the former India captain will be hoping to get back to his very best in the upcoming Asia Cup campaign, set to be played in the UAE.
India's tournament opener will be against the arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Kohli has had a rich history against them and will be keen to start things off in a fashion. However, considering his recent form, many have even started to remark he is no longer an automatic starter in India's lineup for the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.
During a question-and-answer session on his official Twitter account, Shahid Afridi made a few comments on Kohli which caught a lot of attention worldwide. To reply to a fan who asked what is Kohli's future, Afridi wrote, “It’s in his own hands.” Then, in another tweet, a fan highlighted Kohli has not reached the three-digit mark for over 1000 days. There, Afridi replied, "Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai (Only tough times can unearth the big players)."
It’s in his own hands.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022
Bare players ka mushkil waqt me hi pata chalta hai— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022
