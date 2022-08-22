Asia Cup 2022 | Mohammed Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan’s squad

Today at 3:32 PM
Mohammad Hasnain has been called up to replace the injured Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Pakistan will start their campaign in the tournament with a match against arch-rivals India on August 28 and Hasnain might play a crucial role with his pace bowling.
Pakistan recently suffered a blow as Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup recently. The team will play their opening game of the tournament against India. Now, Mohammad Hasnain has been named as a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in the national squad. Hasnain has played 18 T20Is taking 17 wickets from them with an economy of 8.51. The Pakistan Cricket Boardb(PCB) announced on Monday that Hasnain will be joining the squad from the United Kingdom where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.
PCB also announced the inclusion of four more players to the squad.
“Meanwhile, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands," they stated an official release.
Pakistan were hopeful for Shaheen Afridi’s recovery from a knee injury as he needed four-six weeks rest. It eventually resulted in him missing out from the Asia Cup team and also faces a race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup this year.
Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
