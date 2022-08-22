Asia Cup 2022 | Mohammed Hasnain replaces Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan’s squad

Pakistan recently suffered a blow as Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup recently. The team will play their opening game of the tournament against India. Now, Mohammad Hasnain has been named as a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in the national squad. Hasnain has played 18 T20Is taking 17 wickets from them with an economy of 8.51. The Pakistan Cricket Boardb(PCB) announced on Monday that Hasnain will be joining the squad from the United Kingdom where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition.