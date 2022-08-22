Asia Cup 2022 | Losing Shaheen Afridi is a big setback, remarks Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan will face India in their first game of the Asia Cup but the journey is going to be difficult for the team in the absence of their key pacer. Shaheen Afridi was ruled out a few days ago from Asia Cup as he sustained a knee injury. The left arm pacer needed some more time to recover from injury and so it canceled out chances of his participation in the tournament. Shaheen’s role in the team would have been crucial as he provides breakthroughs with the new ball.