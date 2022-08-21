ZIM vs IND | Will be unfair if Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi don’t get a game, opines Robin Uthappa

Today at 12:49 PM
Robin Uthappa is of the opinion that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi should get an opportunity in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday. Uthappa further predicted that Deepak Chahar would return to the squad and the team will aim to rotate pacers for the third ODI to keep them fresh.
India have already secured a series win against Zimbabwe and they will look forward to ensure a clean sweep. The Indian team led by KL Rahul and coached by VVS Laxman in the Zimbabwe series have players who are yet to get an opportunity in the series. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are waiting in the wings as India are opening the innings with Shubhman Gill while the middle order is packed with the likes of KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda.
Robin Uthappa has opined that Gaikwad and Tripathi should get an opportunity in the third ODI.
"As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form,” Uthappa said to Sony Sports Network.
Deepak Chahar missed the last game and also Avesh Khan has been waiting to get a chance. The series will be an opportunity for the Indian team to prepare for upcoming tournaments and so they might see to it that all the players get match time. Uthappa opined that Chahar should return to the team and Avesh might also get a chance.
"Definitely, I think Chahar will come back into the frame, I think Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul would play, I think. They have anyway decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh".
India will play the third ODI on Monday and will aim for a whitewash in the final ODI.
