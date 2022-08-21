ZIM vs IND | Will be unfair if Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi don’t get a game, opines Robin Uthappa

"As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while. It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form,” Uthappa said to Sony Sports Network.