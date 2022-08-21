ZIM vs IND | KL Rahul gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, reckons Mohammed Siraj

Today at 1:32 PM
Mohammed Siraj has stated that KL Rahul gives a lot of freedom to bowlers while leading the team, ahead of the third ODI match against Zimbabwe. Siraj also added that he has worked more on the seam to better his own bowling and he kept believing in himself which has paid off for him in the series.
India won the second game of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and have taken a 2-0 lead. They won by five wickets in the match courtesy of a brilliant effort from the bowling unit. Mohammed Siraj has played an important role for India with crucial breakthroughs with the new ball taking two wickets from two matches.
Praising the captain KL Rahul after a victory in the second match, Siraj revealed that he gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers.
"First of all, thank you so much, we have won the series. The atmosphere is extremely good. KL Bhai (Rahul) gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, so the atmosphere is very good. I am enjoying my bowling a lot because I had the outswing from earlier but I was not too confident about it. Now I have worked more on the seam and I have got the confidence as well, and you must have been seeing that it is releasing nicely from my hand. I was bowling with that rhythm only," Siraj said in the post-match press conference.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Siraj has taken 40 wickets in 13 Test matches but he hasn’t been able to display the same kind of consistency in white-ball cricket. He has scalped 13 wickets in 10 ODIs so far but has been bowling brilliantly in the ongoing series. Siraj revealed that he kept believing in himself to excel in white-ball cricket as well.
"I just kept belief on myself, because ups and downs are part of everyone's life, so I just kept belief that I can do it no matter if it is a white ball or red ball,” Siraj explained.
"So just wanted to keep hitting the right areas and bowl dot balls to build up pressure on the opposition. Starting with the new ball, I went for wickets a few times but as you know white ball doesn't swing much, so I was planning to consistently hit one area and bowl maiden overs."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.