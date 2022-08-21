ZIM vs IND | KL Rahul gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, reckons Mohammed Siraj

"First of all, thank you so much, we have won the series. The atmosphere is extremely good. KL Bhai (Rahul) gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers, so the atmosphere is very good. I am enjoying my bowling a lot because I had the outswing from earlier but I was not too confident about it. Now I have worked more on the seam and I have got the confidence as well, and you must have been seeing that it is releasing nicely from my hand. I was bowling with that rhythm only," Siraj said in the post-match press conference.