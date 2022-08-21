ZIM vs IND 2022 | Special to do it for the country, beams Sanju Samson

The 27-year-old came in at a tricky stage in his batting position of number six as the scoreboard read 97/4 for the Men in Blue. Even though the target was just 65 runs away at the time, a wicket or two could have tilted things in favour of the hosts. However, a composed display by Samson along with Deepak Hooda helped build a 56-run partnership, with Samson eventually carrying his bat to the finish line. He ended up with 43 runs off just 39 deliveries, laced with three fours and four maximums. The batter stated that the knock holds special performance considering it came in national colours.