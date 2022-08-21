ZIM vs IND 2022 | Special to do it for the country, beams Sanju Samson

Today at 10:30 AM
Sanju Samson expressed delight after his man-of-the-match performance in the second ODI against Zimbabwe, stating it was a moment of pride to achieve a good result when playing for India. He went on to comment on his wicketkeeping performance and the bowling lineup's role in the same.
India suffered a few wobbles in the second ODI after a flawless performance in the opening game but still managed a comfortable five-wicket win at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. While the bowlers set up a nice platform for the team, it was a vigorous Sanju Samson inning that eventually finished off proceedings and earned him the man of the match award.
The 27-year-old came in at a tricky stage in his batting position of number six as the scoreboard read 97/4 for the Men in Blue. Even though the target was just 65 runs away at the time, a wicket or two could have tilted things in favour of the hosts. However, a composed display by Samson along with Deepak Hooda helped build a 56-run partnership, with Samson eventually carrying his bat to the finish line. He ended up with 43 runs off just 39 deliveries, laced with three fours and four maximums. The batter stated that the knock holds special performance considering it came in national colours.
"How much ever time you spend in the middle, it makes you feel good. Even more special to do it for the country," he was quoted saying in the post-match press conference by NDTV.
Another factor in Samson being given the award was his haul of three catches en route to the demolition of Zimbabwe by Indian bowlers for a paltry score of 161. Even so, the Keralite left Axar Patel frustrated at one stage, missing a catch and a stumping off his bowling.
"I did take three catches, but I missed a stumping," admitted Samson.
"Really enjoying keeping and batting. I think they (Indian bowlers) were bowling really good areas, a lot of balls came nicely to me," he added.
India will now take on Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Monday at the same venue to round off the series.
