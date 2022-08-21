ZIM vs IND 2022 | India, Deepak Hooda set unique world records in emphatic second-ODI victory

India's win over Zimbabwe at the second ODI has earned them the unique distinction of having the most consecutive wins at an away venue in ODIs in international cricket. At the same time, Deepak Hooda became the most successful debutant in the game's history and is yet to lose an international game.

India had another field day against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, registering a comfortable five-wicket victory. This was their 13th consecutive win in ODIs over their less-fancied rivals and the seventh consecutive time the hosts had been bowled out against the Men in Blue in ODIs. However, the record set relates to the streak India currently holds at the premier primary cricketing ground in Zimbabwe which plays host to most of its international fixtures.

The latest win was India's 11th consecutive triumph at the venue, thus breaking the world record for the most consecutive wins at a venue away from home in 50-over international cricket. The streak started off in 2013 and has carried on through multiple series of clean-sweeps by the visitors. Previously, the record was held jointly by Pakistan and West Indies. While the former had managed 10 consecutive successes at Sharjah in 1989-90, the Caribbean outfit had won 10 times in a row at the Gabba in Brisbane between 1992 and 2001.

Another record that has been rewritten in the history books is the most wins on the trot by a cricketer from his debut onwards. Deepak Hooda has now been involved in 16 consecutive wins with the Indian team, starting from his ODI debut against the West Indies in Ahemdabad up to the victory in Harare. The 27-year-old has been a part of the teams that played against Sri Lanka at home, West Indies home and away, and on the tours of England, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

The feat has come at the cost of Romania's Satvik Nadigotla, who had a 15-match winning streak when he made his debut. Trailing him were South African David Miller and Romanian Shantanu Vashisht with 13 triumphs each.

India and Deepak Hooda will both have a chance to extend their respective world records when the face Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday.