Hardik has changed completely, has given us more strength, proclaims Yuzvendra Chahal

The man from Gujarat was missing in action post the World T20 last year owing to troubles with his back before returning for the Indian Premier League as skipper of the newly established Gujarat Titans. There, he excelled with the bat, ending up as his team's highest run-getter with 487 at a phenomenal average of 44.27. Such performances paved his path for a comeback to the international team and two half-centuries on the tour of England indicated Pandya was ready to translate his form onto the big stage.