Going to be hard for Australia and South Africa to not make it to WTC final, remarks Shane Watson

South Africa has just seven Test matches to go in the ongoing cycle and needs to win five to ensure its spot in the final face-off for the prestigious Test throne. Australia, on the other hand, has nine matches to go and six victories would be enough to ensure they finish over India. The Men in Blue can only manage a score of 68.05 per cent if they win all six of their Test matches, while Sri Lanka will only be able to reach the mark of 66.66 per cent should they achieve a clean sweep in the four Tests that remain. Thus, at the moment, a clash between Australia and South Africa for the title looks likely.