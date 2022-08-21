Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan shouldn’t take Virat Kohli easy, remarks Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah has stated that Pakistan should not take Virat Kohli lightly for their Asia Cup fixture against India despite the fact that he is struggling to score runs at moment. He further added that Kohli is a world-class player and he can come to form at any point in time ahead of a crucial clash.

Virat Kohli will return to international cricket after staying away from the game for a long time. He will feature in India's first Asia Cup fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. India will be desperate to take revenge for their defeat in the T20 World Cup game last year and Kohli will play a crucial role in it. He had a forgetful IPL season this year scoring 341 runs at 22.43 and a strike rate of 115.99. His lean patch continued in England series as well and he was unable to convert starts into big scores. Ahead of the India-Pakistan game, Yasir Shah has reckoned that Pakistan shouldn't take Virat Kohli lightly. "Don't take Virat Kohli easy. Yes, he is not in form because he is struggling to score runs, but he is a world-class player and he can come back to form at any time," Kohli said to Paktv.tv. Virat Kohli has a good record against Pakistan scoring 311 runs at 77.75 in seven T20Is. Also, in the World Cup match played last year Kohli scored 57 runs against Pakistan playing a significant role in a total of 150 runs.