ZIM vs IND 2022 | Me opening the batting didn't work, jokes KL Rahil after emphatic win

KL Rahul commended his batting lineup and especially the middle order for their good showing in the second ODI, admitting his plan to open the batting and get some runs for himself did not work out. The skipper went on to praise the bowling efforts of Zimbabwe before thanking fans for showing up.

India could not quite manage the same level of performance they achieved in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club but ran out clear winners nonetheless. The bowlers were spot on as usual, even without the first game's man of the match Deepak Chahar who sat out for Shardul Thakur. The hosts were bundled out for an even lower 161 after the 189 they managed in the opening game, as this time Thakur came up trumps with three wickets.

However, in the batting department, the openers fell early thus offering Zimbabwe a glimmer of victory. It was not to be with the Indian middle-order stabilising things and eventually steering the team to a 5-wicket victory with 24 overs to spare.

"We bat deep and it's good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren't nervous," skipper KL Rahul was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

Despite Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan etching an unbeaten 190-run stand in the previous game, the Men in Blue decided to switch things up by opening with KL and Dhawan instead. The former is returning to international cricket after eight months and wanted to get a few runs under his belt to gain shape.

"It didn't work (laughs, on the changed batting order),I wanted to get some runs but it didn't happen. Hopefully in the next game."

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Zimbabwe has thus lost the series 2-0 with a game to go, failing to follow up their recent success against Bangladesh. The Tigers suffered 2-1 defeats in both ODIs and T20Is, thanks in large part to a strong bowling attack which again showed some quality today.

"They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. the bowlers did come hard, they're tall and big and strong boys. Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn't a worry," Rahul commented.

The third ODI is now scheduled for August 22 at the same venue as India eyes a clean sweep.

"We're here to play good cricket and win. It's a great turnout today, it's a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them."