    ZIM vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as India secure a series win with five-wicket victory

    India wrapped up Zimbabwe on a total of 161

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:38 PM

    India have outplayed Zimbabwe by five wickets in second ODI of the series ensuring a series win and it will allow the Indian team to test their bench strength in the next game. Shardul Thakur contributed with three wickets while Sanju Samson made a contribution with an unbeaten 43 runs off the bat.

    India scripted a similar kind of storyline from the first ODI in the second game winning it by five wickets. India invited the hosts to bat first and the bowlers wreaked havoc for visitors. India were on top from the start as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were getting seam movement from the surface. Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular wickets and Shardul Thakur did the maximum damage taking three wickets in just seven overs. A brilliant effort from the bowling unit helped India wrap up Zimbabwe on a total of 161. 

    The chase was expected to be a walk in the park but still India lost five wickets on their way. Sanju Samson was the highest run-scorer with unbeaten 43 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill contributed with 33 runs each. They were reduced to 97/4 but then Samson and Deepak Hooda stitched a partnership of 56 runs to guide the Indian team to victory. 

    India will now take on Zimbabwe on Monday and they will aim for a clean sweep. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would like to register a solitary win in the last game.

