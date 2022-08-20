ZIM vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as India secure a series win with five-wicket victory

India scripted a similar kind of storyline from the first ODI in the second game winning it by five wickets. India invited the hosts to bat first and the bowlers wreaked havoc for visitors. India were on top from the start as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were getting seam movement from the surface. Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular wickets and Shardul Thakur did the maximum damage taking three wickets in just seven overs. A brilliant effort from the bowling unit helped India wrap up Zimbabwe on a total of 161.