ZIM vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as India secure a series win with five-wicket victory

Today at 6:38 PM
India have outplayed Zimbabwe by five wickets in second ODI of the series ensuring a series win and it will allow the Indian team to test their bench strength in the next game. Shardul Thakur contributed with three wickets while Sanju Samson made a contribution with an unbeaten 43 runs off the bat.
India scripted a similar kind of storyline from the first ODI in the second game winning it by five wickets. India invited the hosts to bat first and the bowlers wreaked havoc for visitors. India were on top from the start as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were getting seam movement from the surface. Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular wickets and Shardul Thakur did the maximum damage taking three wickets in just seven overs. A brilliant effort from the bowling unit helped India wrap up Zimbabwe on a total of 161.
The chase was expected to be a walk in the park but still India lost five wickets on their way. Sanju Samson was the highest run-scorer with unbeaten 43 runs. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill contributed with 33 runs each. They were reduced to 97/4 but then Samson and Deepak Hooda stitched a partnership of 56 runs to guide the Indian team to victory.
India will now take on Zimbabwe on Monday and they will aim for a clean sweep. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would like to register a solitary win in the last game.
Top dollar innings!
2 Top innings by Sanju Samson this year— Anurag 🇮🇳 (@RightGaps) August 20, 2022
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI at Port of Spain
Came in to bat when India are 79/3 chasing 311 , Scored 54(51)
Ind v Zim 2nd ODI at Harare
Came in to bat when India are 97/4 Chasing 161 scored an unbeaten 43*(39)#SanjuSamson #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/psCJZHEaja
Kaboom
Sanju Samson clinches the series with a MASSIVE 6️⃣ 🔥🔥#SanjuSamson #ZIMIND #INDvsZIM #TeamIndia #Samson #iframessports pic.twitter.com/ZtPcefc4S7— Iframessports (@iframessports) August 20, 2022
Brilliant
One handed catch from Sanju Samson. #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/ILfly28AiJ— Just Butter (@ItzButter63) August 20, 2022
1st of many
First series win as captain for #klrahul wish you many more champion. 🤜🤛— Kl Rahul's Cover Drive (@KlCoverdrive) August 20, 2022
Next match mein accha karna ploxx. 🙏🙏 #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/bDWaXcWOCL
Show stopper!
Sanju Samson The Show Stealer 🔥#SanjuSamson #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/moybz6Lp0o— henry (@henry18VK) August 20, 2022
Class
Classy knock from talented Sanju Samson. Averaging 50+ in odi cricket. He is the future of Indian cricket. Give him proper place in limited overs team. #INDvsZIM #ZIMvIND #Sanjusamson pic.twitter.com/HXzXXYoEKD— Imran Zafar (@Gondal_hon) August 20, 2022
In style
Sanju Samson finishes with a massive six down the ground helping INDIA win the match and also the series👏👏🙌🙏— Sury Bhan Yadav I सूर्य भान यादव (@ImSury9) August 20, 2022
And Match hero Sanju Samson not out 43(39).💪💪🫡#ZIMvIND #INDvsZIM #Cricket#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/9vz7E4S9C9
Samson, it is
"Samson by Name, Samson by Nature "#SanjuSamson #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/b1sn00ViC3— Rohit (@___Invisible_1) August 20, 2022
Another one
India Won By 5 Wickets And Take Another Series💥🇮🇳#SanjuSamson#BCCI#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/KPAngvNGfV— Don Haku (@AbdulHakeemK6) August 20, 2022
The iconic line
Sanju Samson finishes off in style..We have heard this before for an Indian WK. 😍#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/BPr5hAPxHO— Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) August 20, 2022
