ZIM vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Comedy of errors as Ishan Kishan slings ball at curled up Axar Patel

However, in what has thus been a pretty dead rubber so far, Ishan Kishan took it upon himself to provide some entertainment to the audience tuning into the match. The top-order batsman was position in the covers by skipper KL Rahul in the 28th over as Deepak Hooda bowled his off breaks to Ryan Burl. On the second ball of the over, the all-rounder punched the delivery a bit away from Kishan and sprinted for two runs, provoking the fielder to get to the ball as quickly as possible and attempt a run-out.