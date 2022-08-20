sport iconCricket

    ZIM vs IND 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts to Comedy of errors as Ishan Kishan slings ball at curled up Axar Patel

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:12 PM

    A funny incident occurred during the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe as Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan exchanged stares when the latter rocketed a throw towards the stumps, only to end up hitting Axar Patel. The spinner did not seem amused, but the interaction did make for a good laugh.

    As expected, India are dominating Zimbabwe yet again in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts have simply had no answer to India's bowling prowess as they find themselves starting at yet another sub-par total.

    However, in what has thus been a pretty dead rubber so far, Ishan Kishan took it upon himself to provide some entertainment to the audience tuning into the match. The top-order batsman was position in the covers by skipper KL Rahul in the 28th over as Deepak Hooda bowled his off breaks to Ryan Burl. On the second ball of the over, the all-rounder punched the delivery a bit away from Kishan and sprinted for two runs, provoking the fielder to get to the ball as quickly as possible and attempt a run-out.

    While Kishan managed to execute the first half of that plan well enough, the second phase had everyone in splits. Well, everyone except Axar Patel. Ishan took the ball in his hand and slung it towards the stumps, only to find a crouched Patel in its path. The spinner frantically covered his head with both his hands in an attempt to safeuard himself as the ball bumped straight into him. The spinner did not look too happy after the incident as his face expressions betrayed quite some anger.

    Nevertheless, the internet has been having a field day after the amusing incident coming up with reactions as per usual. 

