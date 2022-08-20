The problem is we just think about Virat Kohli’s 100s instead of his substantial impacts, remarks Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has stepped up to support Virat Kohli, saying many people tend to forget his substantial impacts in the last couple of years and focus on his 100s only. Kohli, who is not having the greatest form of his life, just crossed 1000 days since he last notched a hundred in any format.

For a while, Virat Kohli has been failing to live up to the expectations for both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and for India. The former India captain, who has 70 international centuries to his name, has not hit a one since November 2019. He had a torrid IPL 2022 as well with RCB and after making little impact on England tour, he opted for a break in West Indies and Zimbabwe tour. But now, with Asia Cup set to get underway, Kohli will be keen to make his return in style in India's tournament opener against Pakistan on August 28.

Speaking with Sports Yaari, Yuzvendra Chahal, one of Kohli's long-time warriors at RCB, put his weight behind his former skipper. Chahal had been RCB's best bowler under Kohli before he made a move to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2022. The leg-spinner, when asked about Kohli, remarked people only focus on his 100 droughts because of the standard he has set in the modern game of cricket.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"If there is someone who has 50+ average in T20Is, he (Kohli) has been the Man Of The Tournament in two T20 World Cups, he has 70 hundreds across all formats. You just see his average across all formats, the problem is we just think about his 100s, we don't talk about those valuable contributions of 60-70 because of the standards he has set," Chahal said in a conversation with Sports Yaari.

"If he is there at the crease and has 15-20 runs behind him, I am telling you no bowler wants to bowl to him."

Further, Chahal spoke about his role under the captaincy of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He revealed that there is no change in his role under different captains as all they want from him to take wickets at crucial junctures.

"My role has always been the same under different captains, they always use me as a wicket-taking bowler. For me, they are all same. I have gotten the liberty as a bowler. They always prefer on what I want to do. Sometimes Rohit bhaiya asks me this is the situation, what will you do? As a bowler, you know, you cannot be relaxed in any over," Chahal concluded.