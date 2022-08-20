Reports | Jhulan Goswami to have her final international match at Lord’s

As per Indian Express, Jhulan Goswami has been given a farewell game and a top BCCI official has confirmed that India’s third ODI against England, set to be played at Lord’s on September 24, will be her last. Goswami, one of India's brightest cricketers ever, made her India debut back in 2002.

According to a recent report by Indian Express, India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will have a farewell match on the international circuit. A top BCCI official confirmed to the media outlet that India's third One-Day International against England at Lord's 'will be her last'. "It is learnt that selectors spoke to Jhulan about the Indian team moving on and preparing for the future. In return, the BCCI decided to honour her services to Indian women's cricket and give her a farewell game," an Indian Express report read. Jhulan, 39, was not included in the Indian squad that took part in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Her last international appearance was in March in New Zealand. The veteran was not considered in the Indian team which played Sri Lanka last month either. Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out Jhulan made her India debut way back in 2002 and has played in 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20I in an illustrious career. Along with Mithali Raj, she became the face of women's cricket in India. In all, she took 352 wickets across three formats. On Friday, the All-India Women's Selection Committee picked the squads for India's upcoming tour of England, where they will play three T20Is and three ODIs starting September 10. #TeamIndia (Senior Women) squad for England tour announced. #ENGvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 19, 2022 India's T20I squad vs England: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire. India's ODI squad vs England: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.