Reports | BCCI expected to announce the 2022 T20 World Cup squad on September 15

As per InsideSport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce India’s upcoming T20 World Cup squad on September 15. Thus, the announcement will take place four days after the final of the forthcoming Asia Cup, which will begin on August 27 and will run till September 11.
Later this year, India will be looking to replicate in Australia in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup what they did in the inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma, one of the integral members of the 2007 World Cup-winning squad, will be leading the Men in Blue this time around, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and the others will be there to support him.
According to a recent report filed by InsideSport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce India's squad for the next T20 World Cup on September 15. The report read that the five-member selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, will meet in Mumbai to select the Indian squad for the mega event that is taking place for the first time in Australia from October 23 onwards.
The final of the Asia Cup, which will commence on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will take place on September 11. Thus, four days after that tournament ends, the selectors will meet to decide the Indian team for the T20 World Cup which means the Asia Cup is the last chance for players to impress the selectors to make the cut.
As per the rules, only players that are part of the 15 will be available for selection in any match while the replacements in the original squad of 15 can only be made for medical reasons. However, if teams need any replacements, they will have to get permission from the committee formed by the ICC during the tournament.
