Reports | BCCI expected to announce the 2022 T20 World Cup squad on September 15

Later this year, India will be looking to replicate in Australia in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup what they did in the inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under MS Dhoni. Rohit Sharma, one of the integral members of the 2007 World Cup-winning squad, will be leading the Men in Blue this time around, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and the others will be there to support him.