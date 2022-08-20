Only big cricketing nations are contributing to Test cricket at the moment, opines Graeme Smith

Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith has remarked that only top cricketing nations are contributing to Test cricket at the moment. He further praised Virat Kohli’s captaincy saying the Indian team started taking Test cricket seriously and also produced some great results in red-ball cricket.

The future of Tests and ODIs amongst rising in T20 leagues has been a hot topic of debate recently. Ben Stokes retired from ODIs citing the reason for workload management recently. Also, Trent Boult pulled out of the central contract with New Zealand cricket, and more players are expected to follow the practice in the coming years. Boult withdrew from central contracts to play more T20 leagues and have some more time to spend with family.

Sharing his views regarding the issue, Graeme Smith has opined that only a handful of nations are contributing to the development of Test cricket.

"With Test cricket, it's just iconic nations or the big cricketing nations that are contributing to Test cricket at the moment," Smith said on 'Sky Sports' on day three of the first Test between South Africa and England.

India have become a top-notch side in Test cricket and their journey to become a powerhouse in red-ball cricket started under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The team won the Test series while touring Australia and England under his leadership and the bowling attack has become one of the most threatening bowling attacks. Smith believes that India started focusing on Test cricket during the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

"I think it's fantastic especially under Virat Kohli that India really took Test cricket seriously. They lead the way with that,” he stated.

"But as long as we've got competitive teams, you're not going to have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You might only be down to five or six nations that play Test cricket at this level.”

Many former cricketers have expressed their concern over the future of ODIs as there has been a rise in the shortest format. India will start their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 and it will be important in the lead-up to T20 World Cup.