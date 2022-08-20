Have to study their methods to ensure all the cricketing demands, proclaims KKR’s new coach Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit has assured that he will study KKR's methods to fulfil all the cricketing demands before taking charge in IPL 2023. Pandit had a successful Ranji Trophy campaign with Madhya Pradesh and due to that, he got a reward with an IPL contract, that too for the two-time champions.

Chandrakant Pandit had a successful Ranji Trophy campaign in the 2021/22 season, leading Madhya Pradesh to win the historic title. Pandit has been rewarded to get an IPL contract for that as he is set to be the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Though Pandit is not a new name in India’s domestic circuit. He is one of the most highly-respected coaches around and had enjoyed plenty of success while managing Mumbai in the past. So unsurprisingly, Pandit is not at all worried about the KKR’s job and is rather focused on learning the new system.

“You don't have to use the same method everywhere. One has to be a little flexible while trying to understand the psyche of each player, which is very important. I always study players and accordingly we can strike a reasonable understanding and move forward,” Pandit was quoted as saying by PTI.

“These are experienced players. They are playing all these years at the highest level and of course, the same method can't be used at every level. You have to understand and study their methods and ensure that all the cricketing demands are fulfilled more than anything else.”

Further, when asked how will he cope with the new system, Pandit believes he will not have too many problems managing things upfront as it is still a game of cricket.

"I just look at the game and believe that the requirement of a particular format needs to be fulfilled at that particular time. This is the process and it's not only with me but everyone going through it. Every format in cricket has a different set of demands. When you play first class, you have enough time to try out things. The process that one needs to work out in IPL is the ability to take instant decisions. It's fast-paced but at the end of the day, you are playing a form of cricket," Pandit signed off.