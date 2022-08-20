Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka announces squad, Dilshan Madushanka earns maiden call-up

The team has handed a debut to 21-year old left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanaka. Another notable selection in the team was Ashen Bandara who last played for the national team in July 2021 against India. Also, the experienced duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva have returned to the squad. Jeffrey Vandersay who also missed the last T20I series against Australia along with these two has returned to the squad.