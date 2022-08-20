Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka announces squad, Dilshan Madushanka earns maiden call-up

Today at 6:11 PM
Sri Lanka have recently announced a strong squad for the Asia Cup starting from 27 August and Dilshan Madushanka has earned his maiden call-up. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team while Charith Asalanka will be his deputy as the team will start their campaign with a game against Afghanistan.
The team has handed a debut to 21-year old left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanaka. Another notable selection in the team was Ashen Bandara who last played for the national team in July 2021 against India. Also, the experienced duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva have returned to the squad. Jeffrey Vandersay who also missed the last T20I series against Australia along with these two has returned to the squad.
Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were also named in the squad but they sustained injuries in SLC Invitational T20 League 2022. Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan are likely to replace both these players.
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.
