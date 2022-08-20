Asia Cup 2022 | Shaheen Afridi sidelined with knee injury

Initially, he was expected to play in the ongoing ODI series against the Netherlands and was included in the squad with the same expectation. However, the latest assessments have shown the knee is yet to heal, meaning Afridi will have to miss out on the continental tournament taking place in the middle-east. Moreover, he will also sit out the landmark seven-match T20I series against England next month but is still on course to make it for the tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in the first half of October. These matches will serve as a great tool to regain match-fit for the left-arm fast, with his World T20 campaign scheduled to get away Down Under with a fixture against India on October 23.