ZIM vs IND | Every innings is like a war for Shikhar Dhawan, opines Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stated that every innings becomes very crucial for Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs as there is intense competition for the opening slot. Kaif further added that Dhawan has shown that he is not only in the team to survive but to score runs and win matches.

India thrashed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets on Thursday winning the first match of the ODI series. India opted to field first after winning the toss and their bowlers exploited the opportunity. They bundled out Zimbabwe on a total of 189. The openers Shikhar Dhawan and Subhuman Gill made an easy task of chasing the target and registered a win by 10 wickets. Dhawan continued his good form in ODIs scoring unbeaten 81 runs from 113 balls.

Mohammad Kaif has praised Dhawan saying every inning is like a war for him considering the competition for the opening slot in the Indian team.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Shikhar Dhawan, who does not play all the formats and plays this format only, ask him how important this inning is for him. Every inning is like a war for him because so many players are waiting, if he does badly, then he will be out from here as well. But the guy is not giving a chance," Kaif told Sony after the match.

Dhawan achieved a feat during his half-century making it past the 6500-run mark in ODIs. He is the 10th Indian batter to do so in international cricket. Kaif said that Dhawan makes the most of the opportunity often.

"He is scoring runs whenever he is given an opportunity. He has scored 6500 ODI runs, which is not an easy task, he has had a very long journey. He showed his ability, that he is ready and has come here not to survive but to score runs and win matches," he opined.

The second ODI will be played on Saturday and the Indian team will look forward to ensure a series win.