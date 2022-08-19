WATCH | ‘Red-hot’ Stephen Eskinazi gets dismissed by a peculiar run-out in Royal London Cup

On Friday at Radlett Cricket Club, Middlesex and Warwickshire are currently up against each other in a Group A fixture of the Royal London Cup. At the end of the first innings, Middlesex piled 374/3 after Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes won the toss and asked them to bat. Sam Robson and Stephen Eskinazi got centuries, scoring 111 and 102 runs respectively while Max Holden (62* off 33 balls) and Pieter Malan (59* off 30 balls) played breezy cameos.