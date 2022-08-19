WATCH | ‘Red-hot’ Stephen Eskinazi gets dismissed by a peculiar run-out in Royal London Cup

Today at 7:23 PM
Oftentimes, cricketers get dismissed in a bizarre way that anyone hardly predicts before it actually happens. Such a dismissal took place on Friday during the Royal London Cup when Stephen Eskinazi was at the non-strikers' end and Oliver Hannon-Dalby got some fingertips after bowling to run him out.
On Friday at Radlett Cricket Club, Middlesex and Warwickshire are currently up against each other in a Group A fixture of the Royal London Cup. At the end of the first innings, Middlesex piled 374/3 after Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes won the toss and asked them to bat. Sam Robson and Stephen Eskinazi got centuries, scoring 111 and 102 runs respectively while Max Holden (62* off 33 balls) and Pieter Malan (59* off 30 balls) played breezy cameos.
It was Eskinazi's fourth hundred of the competition. He has been in superb form, aggregating 642 runs in six matches at an average of 128.4 and a strike rate of 118.01. However, the way he was dismissed on Friday was absolutely bizarre and went viral on social media in no time.
During the 39th over, bowled by Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sam Robson played a straight drive. However, the ball hit the fast bowler's fingers before it broke the stumps. At that time, Eskinazi was seen outside of the non-strikers' crease and lost his wicket in the process. He left the field with disappointment while Hannon-Dalby came up to him for consolation.
Here's how Stephen Eskinazi lost his wicket:
Run Out. One of those... 👀
Middlesex 236/2 after 38.3 overs.
Match Centre 🖥 https://t.co/helRrPcFL4
🐻#YouBears | #MIDvWAR pic.twitter.com/6HKHApGhSw
