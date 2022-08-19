Shubhman Gill can fulfil role of backup opener in 2023 World Cup, believes Saba Karim

Today at 12:04 PM
Saba Karim reckons that Shubhman Gill can play the role of a backup opener in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. Karim further praised Gill saying he possesses the right technique to play across three formats and KL Rahul should bat at number four in ODIs for World Cup.
India registered a victory over Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first ODI of a three-match series on Thursday. India first wrapped up the hosts for a low score and then won the game easily. Shubhman Gill opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan to guide India to a win. Gill scored unbeaten 82 runs from 72 balls including 10 boundaries and a six. He was also in a superb run of form in the West Indies series with 205 runs in three ODIs.
Former Indian selector Saba Karim has stated that Gill can be India’s backup opener for the ODI World Cup to be played next year.
" Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will serve as front-line openers, while Gill can fulfil the role of a backup opener. It is very difficult to play across three formats with the right technique, but Gill possesses all those elements. His temperament is good. He had to go through tough challenges where he scored runs,” Karim said while speaking to India News.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma seem to be the fixed opening combination for India in ODIs. Whenever Rohit hasn’t been in the lineup, team management have backed Gill to open the innings along with Dhawan. Also, KL Rahul has recovered from injury, so his batting position becomes crucial. Karim has suggested that Rahul should bat one down.
"KL Rahul's place at this time is No.4. This is why Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill opened the batting. India's selectors and team management are looking for a backup opener for the 2023 World Cup.”
Both teams will play the second game of the series on Saturday and India will have a chance to take ensure the series win.
