Shubhman Gill can fulfil role of backup opener in 2023 World Cup, believes Saba Karim

India registered a victory over Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the first ODI of a three-match series on Thursday. India first wrapped up the hosts for a low score and then won the game easily. Shubhman Gill opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan to guide India to a win. Gill scored unbeaten 82 runs from 72 balls including 10 boundaries and a six. He was also in a superb run of form in the West Indies series with 205 runs in three ODIs.