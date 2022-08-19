Rishabh Pant has no competition in T20Is, believes Chandu Borde

India have a lot of depth in their batting unit currently and the competition to get a spot in the team has become intense. Rishabh Pant has been one of the impressive performers for the national side with his aggressive style of play. Pant’s batting style was suited for white-ball cricket initially but surprisingly he has excelled in Tests. Pant has played sublime knocks in England, Australia, and South Africa so far.

With Sanju Samson , Ishan Kishan , and Dinesh Karthik also rising through the ranks in recent months, Pant faces tough competition for a spot in the lineup. Also, T20 World Cup is to be played this year, so the choice by the selection committee for the tournament will be interesting. Former India selector Chandu Borde thinks otherwise and has said that there is no competition for Pant and he will be an automatic choice in T20Is.

"This is great competition within the team. Whoever performs will be part of the team. To be honest, I don't think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team. Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher - he can play anywhere and anytime," Borde told India TV