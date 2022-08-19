Reports | Punjab Kings expected to sack Anil Kumble; Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss approached

Today at 6:47 PM
As per Cricbuzz, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will not be renewing Anil Kumble's contract as the head coach of the franchise for the upcoming IPL edition. The report has further added that Trevor Bayliss and surprisingly, Eoin Morgan have been approached for the top role at the Punjab-based franchise.
If that happens, they will be the second franchise, after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to have a new head coach. Notably, KKR recently appointed reigning Ranji Trophy-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit as their new boss.
"The Mohali team (PBKS) has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble's three-year contract, which ends this September. They are already in search of candidates. It is learnt that their representatives have approached the likes of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach," a Cricbuzz report read.
Morgan, who recently retired from all forms of international cricket, is yet to have any coaching experience. On the other hand, Bayliss has quite a decent IPL coaching performance, previously working with Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
