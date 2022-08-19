Reports | Northern Superchargers’ Jemimah Rodrigues to miss the remainder of ‘Hundred’ due to wrist injury

Today at 5:45 PM
As per ESPNCricinfo, shining India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the rest of the Northern Superchargers' campaign in the ongoing Women's Hundred with a fractured wrist. Rodrigues will now be replaced by Gaby Lewis, who replaced Smriti Mandhana in the last edition of the competition.
According to multiple reports, including ESPNCricinfo, India's Jemimah Rodrigues will not take part in the rest of the women's Hundred after fracturing his wrist. Rodrigues had sustained a blow to her right wrist off Shakera Selman during India's Commonwealth Games fixture against Barbados but continued to play the Hundred with a taped wrist. In fact, she has a tally of 146 runs already, which is the fifth-most among everyone.
Rodrigues will now be replaced by Gaby Lewis, who will be available for only two matches on either side of Ireland's three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Notably, Lewis was part of Southern Brave after India's Smriti Mandhana left for home towards the end of the league stages to prepare for India's tour of Australia. Lewis had also captained Ireland in the home series against South Africa last month in Laura Delaney's absence.
"I am excited to be returning to play in the Hundred once again, after getting a taste of the competition last year. It will be a juggle of commitments between Ireland and the Superchargers, but I am keen to ensure I can contribute to both teams as fully as I can," Lewis said on Superchargers' call-up, quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Meanwhile, Rodrigues will be keen to be fit for India's tour of England, which starts on September 10. The series will have three T20Is followed by three ODIs.
