Reports | Northern Superchargers’ Jemimah Rodrigues to miss the remainder of ‘Hundred’ due to wrist injury

Rodrigues will now be replaced by Gaby Lewis, who will be available for only two matches on either side of Ireland's three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Notably, Lewis was part of Southern Brave after India's Smriti Mandhana left for home towards the end of the league stages to prepare for India's tour of Australia. Lewis had also captained Ireland in the home series against South Africa last month in Laura Delaney's absence.