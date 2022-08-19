sport iconCricket

    ENG vs SA 2022 | Stuart Broad scripts history, becomes second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s

    Stuart Broad becomes second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s.

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:27 PM

    On Thursday, Stuart Broad has become the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the Lord’s, joining his partner-in-crime James Anderson, who was on-field to welcome him in celebration. Broad created the feat by dismissing Kyle Verreynne during England’s first Test match against South Africa.

    Stuart Broad added yet another accolade to an already astonishing international career at Lord's on Day 2 of England's first Test match against South Africa. On Thursday after nicking South Africa's Kyle Verreynne to Ben Foakes, Broad became the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the venue. Before him, only James Anderson, his long-time sparring partner, had achieved the feat.

    Adding to that, Broad with the new record becomes the fourth player to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue, entering an exclusive group with his teammate Anderson as well as Sri Lankan spinning duo Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath. Notably, Muralitharan -- all-time leading wicket-takers in Tests -- had achieved the feat at three venues: Galle, Kandy and the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

    The feat is just another glowing achievement in cricket for Broad, who is approaching Glenn McGrath’s fifth spot on the all-time Test wicket-taking chart. Broad (553*) is ten wickets away from equalling McGrath, and could well pass him by the end of the current three-match South Africa series. In terms of fast bowlers, Anderson (658*) would be the only man separating Broad at the top once he pips the Australian.

    Meanwhile, South Africa reached 289/7 at stumps, leading England by 124 runs in the first innings.

