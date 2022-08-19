Asia Cup 2022 | India have high chance of winning against Pakistan with their bowling strength, remarks Danish Kaneria

Today at 10:03 AM
Danish Kaneria has predicted that India are likely to win their first game of the Asia Cup against Pakistan as they have a superior bowling unit as compared to the arch-rivals. Kaneria also expressed that Pakistan will need to look for a backup for Shaheen Afridi if he doesn’t fully recover.
All the leading cricket teams around the world are gearing up for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia this year. For the teams from the subcontinent, Asia Cup will provide an opportunity to test their mettle for the tournament. India will start their campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.
India have announced their squad for the Asia Cup which includes a spin trio of R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Bishnoi. Also, the pace battery comprises Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan. Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria believes that India’s chances of winning the match are high.
"For now, India have that impact, they can come back because they have been playing a good amount of T20 cricket. So 60 percent to India and 40 percent to Pakistan. 60 percent to India because of their bowling strength. India's spin bowling is good with world-class Ravichandran Ashwin, (Ravi) Bishnoi, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, and (Ravindra) Jadeja. And fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, who can do wonders for team India. Pakistan have to look into their bowling department, if there is no Shaheen Shah Afridi then who will be coming in for him?,” Kaneria said to Indiatoday.in.
The two sides played against each other last time in the T20 World Cup 2021, India suffered a disappointing defeat in the game losing it by 10 wickets. The team will look to bounce back this time around and start their Asia Cup campaign won a positive note with a victory. The final of the tournament will be played on September 11 as India will aim for a title run.
