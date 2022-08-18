ZIM vs IND | Was out for two months, but team hasn’t forgotten my contribution in last two years, remarks KL Rahul

KL Rahul has thanked team management for their support saying they haven’t forgotten his contribution in the last couple of years in spite of being away from game for two months. Rahul also added that such kind of environment inspires players to construct a match-winning knock on the field.

India are set to play against Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series from Thursday. The Indian squad will be led by KL Rahul as he has recovered from his injury. It will be Rahul’s first series after almost a gap of a couple of months and it will also help him get back in good touch. Rahul will also play an important part India’s campaign in T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the series, Rahul thanked the team management for their support saying the team remembers his contribution and their backing inspires him to perform.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

“You might be out for two months but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years Players actually thrive in such an environment. It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team. It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for players that your support group is backing you,” Rahul said ahead of the series as quoted by PTI

Rahul has had his share of injuries recently and so India have tried different opening combinations in T20Is. Also, his absence, opened opportunities for youngsters like Deepak Hooda and so with his return competition for a spot in the team becomes more intense. Rahul has had his share of injuries recently and the recent surgery after being detected with a sports hernia before the home series against South Africa.

Injuries are part of the sport and that part hasn’t been too kind to me, but it’s part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad. I have been out for two months, and just to get back to the dressing room and have that chat and laughter around the group, is great,” he explained.