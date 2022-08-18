ZIM vs IND 2022 | Deepak Chahar is today’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, proclaims Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise on Deepak Chahar, saying the latter is India’s younger version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar considering their similarities in swinging the ball both ways. Chahar has been excellent for India in the first ODI versus Zimbabwe, taking three wickets in his opening spell.

India were in complete control on Thursday against Zimbabwe in the opening stages of the first of three ODIs in Harare. Zimbabwe, after KL Rahul won the toss and asked them to bat, were left reeling at 166/8 after 37.3 overs. They were reduced to 110/8 at one point before Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava forged a record ninth-wicket stand for the hosts to take them to a respectable total.

Damage was inflicted early on Zimbabwe by Deepak Chahar, who is returning to cricket at any level after six months. Chahar took three wickets upfront, dismissing Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, and Wesley Madhevere to set Zimbabwe on the back foot. Although he did not seem to be at his vintage best while running, it was enough for Chahar to make an impact on his return.

Recently, while speaking to SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Chahar for his ability to swing the ball both ways. The former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator even compared Chahar with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the very best powerplay specialists across the world.

“I think they’re testing waters with Deepak Chahar more because of his fitness and if he has a sensational 50-overs series which is likely to happen because this guy over the years when you see him in T20 international cricket. I mean he's got some phenomenal numbers. If you remember in T20 international cricket. So, he is your Bhuvneshwar Kumar of today," Manjrekar said at ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

"The younger version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball both ways, to begin with. Maybe not as consistent to bowl in the death but that's the aspect of bowling that's getting better and better."

Chahar will be competing with others for a place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later this year.