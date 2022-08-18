ZIM vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | The victory was as good as it can be, remarks KL Rahul

KL Rahul expressed delight in returning to international cricket after a long break, stating it is a part and parcel of the game but he was happy to return in a good showing. The skipper went on to laud the bowlers for their clinical display which help wrapped up Zimbabwe for a paltry score.

KL Rahul has finally made his comeback in the Indian colours, having missed the entire international season so far owing to a sports hernia. Even though he was supposed to be a part of the recent Caribbean tour, COVID-19 ensured further delay until the last-minute change saw him being included in the Zimbabwe squad as skipper.

He recounted his tough journey through the agony-filled period, expressing happiness on cladding the blue of India.

"As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it. Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything every day get boring. We'd rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio," he was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

The 28-year-old was right on the money with his leadership skills straightaway, using a second-string quintet successfully to bowl out Zimbabwe for 189. The ball was swinging around in the opening stages bamboozling an inexperienced batting lineup, with the hosts eventually crumbling like a house of cards.

"Picking up wickets is crucial. There was a swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them put the ball in the right areas and be disciplined."

Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul, all of which came in his first spell. The pacer's ability to swing it both ways paid dividends as he cleaned up the opposition's top-order with ease. Chahar himself is coming back from a long spell away from the national side and did well to immediately find his rhythm.

"For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room," Rahul added.