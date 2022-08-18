Today at 6:54 PM
India were too strong for Zimbabwe on Thursday at Harare Sports Club during the first ODI of the three-match ODI series. The KL Rahul-led side chased down a modest total of 190 with all ten wickets and 19.1 overs to spare, thanks to an unbroken 192-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.
Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe recovered from 110/8 to finish on 189 all out, courtesy of a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket between Brad Evans (33 off 29 balls) and Richard Ngarava (34 off 42 balls). Their innings, however, only lasted for 40.3 overs, and Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel snared three wickets each to make that happen. Mohammed Siraj took the other remaining wicket while Kuldeep Yadav bowled 10 wicketless overs.
Barring Ngarava and Evans, Regis Chakabva (35 off 51 balls) was the only Zimbabwe batter who crossed 13.
The two sides will next meet on the same ground for the second ODI of the three-match series on August 20.
Here's how the internet reacted after India's thumping win against Zimbabwe:
Cake walk!
India should have won the game within 20 overs— Aayansh (@Aayanshkashyp) August 18, 2022
They played like zimbabar,
What a shame for ICT fans
Shubman Gill class performance!
S.gill no77 highest scorer India won the backyard legend series 1st ODI by 10 wk with Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Ijn1Oow0rt— samrat747 (@samrat747) August 18, 2022
Hahahaha!
India won the match but 😣😣 i didn't even watch a single over 😂— SATHVIKA ❣️💙 (@Sathvika08_) August 18, 2022
Clean performance!
India won by 10 wickets, well played Shikhar and Shubman #INDvZIM— Vaishali Bhutda (@Iam_Vaishali) August 18, 2022
No idea!
india won by 10 wicket , can pakistan do it ?— KING Virat Kohli (@ujjwal3636) August 18, 2022
Cheers to the cap!
First win as captain ❤️🥳— Emonn (@emonnxx) August 18, 2022
Congratulations @klrahul #KLRahul #indvszim pic.twitter.com/zbibekDZnS
Lol!!!
Another Normal day for Indian ' Z ' team 🥱🥱#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/IlN7hGy2hR— Sid Malhotra 🇮🇳✨❣️(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤ (@SidMalh7) August 18, 2022
Gabbar being gabbar against Zimbabwe!
Gabbar finishes it off in style— Karthik Reddy (@karthik4443) August 18, 2022
India makes a grand 10 wicket victory against Zimbabwe@ShubmanGill 🙌#IndvsZim
Easily taken home!
What a game🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥192-0— Aditya Sharma (@_Aditya1102) August 18, 2022
Just showing the score to our neighbour BeCareful 😁😁😁#IndVsZim
