    ZIM vs IND 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to India's dominating 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe

    India had a dominating 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI.

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:54 PM

    India were too strong for Zimbabwe on Thursday at Harare Sports Club during the first ODI of the three-match ODI series. The KL Rahul-led side chased down a modest total of 190 with all ten wickets and 19.1 overs to spare, thanks to an unbroken 192-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

    On Thursday at Harare Sports Stadium, India cruised past Zimbabwe with an easy 10-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a paltry 190, Shikhar Dhawan (81* off 113 balls) and Shubman Gill (82* off 72 balls) batted like walking in the park to get the job done in 30.5 overs.

    Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe recovered from 110/8 to finish on 189 all out, courtesy of a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket between Brad Evans (33 off 29 balls) and Richard Ngarava (34 off 42 balls). Their innings, however, only lasted for 40.3 overs, and Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel snared three wickets each to make that happen. Mohammed Siraj took the other remaining wicket while Kuldeep Yadav bowled 10 wicketless overs.

    Barring Ngarava and Evans, Regis Chakabva (35 off 51 balls) was the only Zimbabwe batter who crossed 13.

    The two sides will next meet on the same ground for the second ODI of the three-match series on August 20.

    Here's how the internet reacted after India's thumping win against Zimbabwe:

    Cake walk!

    Shubman Gill class performance!

    Hahahaha!

    Clean performance!

    No idea!

    Cheers to the cap!

    Lol!!!

    Gabbar being gabbar against Zimbabwe!

    Easily taken home!

