Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe recovered from 110/8 to finish on 189 all out, courtesy of a 70-run stand for the ninth wicket between Brad Evans (33 off 29 balls) and Richard Ngarava (34 off 42 balls). Their innings, however, only lasted for 40.3 overs, and Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel snared three wickets each to make that happen. Mohammed Siraj took the other remaining wicket while Kuldeep Yadav bowled 10 wicketless overs.