WATCH | Matt Renshaw grabs a ‘superhuman’ catch in Royal London Cup

Fielding in slips has always been a difficult task and no sight is better than the fielder putting in an acrobatic effort to take a stunning catch. Matt Renshaw produced one of the most amazing moments on the field taking a stunner diving to his left to dismiss Ryan Patel on a low score.
There have been some great fielding efforts in the ongoing Royal London Cup and the tournament continues to be witness to such moments. A fixture between Surrey and Somerset was played on Wednesday and the former won the rain-affected game by 43 runs. Somerset chose to bowl after winning the toss and they got two breakthroughs early in the innings. The team went on to score 302/9 but a Matt Renshaw scripted one of the most discussed moments in the fixture.
Matt Renshaw played a crucial role in the second wicket with his fielding effort. Kasey Aldridge bowled the sixth over of the innings and he bowled the first delivery of the over angling away from Ryan Patel who was on strike. Ryan edged it towards slips where Renshaw dived to his left and plucked a stunner to dismiss Ryan on 13. The sensational effort was hailed by many fans and they expressed themselves on social media.
One of the greatest catches you will see in a long time...— Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) August 17, 2022
LIVE STREAM ➡️ https://t.co/dF6GhNA901 #SURvSOM#WeAreSomerset https://t.co/hEzrqhCsx8 pic.twitter.com/cIGNGmLhhX
