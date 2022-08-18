WATCH | ‘Determined’ Dean Elgar gets cleaned up by James Anderson in a bizarre manner at Lord’s

Today at 8:18 PM
Oftentimes, cricket fields produce the strangest of dismissals which bring laughter to many faces even when the contests are not equally poised. Such an incident took place at Lord's during England's first Test versus South Africa when Dean Elgar was dismissed by James Anderson in a peculiar manner.
South Africa are in complete charge against England in the first of three Tests at Lord's. After bowling out the Ben Stokes-led side for just 165, the visitors reached 138/1 in the first innings by the time of writing. Opener Sarel Erwee is still at the crease, batting on 56 while Keegan Petersen remains unscratched on 24.
South Africa got off to an excellent start as Erwee was ably complemented by skipper Dean Elgar to add 85 runs for the opening wicket. However, in the 23rd over of the innings bowled by James Anderson, Elgar got out in a strange manner. It was a short-of-a-length delivery down the leg side which Elgar tried to defend while jumping. However, the ball missed Elgar's bat completely before it hit his thigh and trundled onto the stumps.
While Elgar, batting on 47 off 81 balls, shook his head in disappointment while returning to the pavilion after being outfoxed in such a manner, England's players, including Anderson, had a laugh at his wicket even when they were well aware of the fact that the tourists are well ahead of them at that moment.
Here's how Elgar was dismissed by Anderson, shared by England Cricket:
A much-needed wicket! 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 18, 2022
