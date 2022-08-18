WATCH | ‘Determined’ Dean Elgar gets cleaned up by James Anderson in a bizarre manner at Lord’s

South Africa got off to an excellent start as Erwee was ably complemented by skipper Dean Elgar to add 85 runs for the opening wicket. However, in the 23rd over of the innings bowled by James Anderson, Elgar got out in a strange manner. It was a short-of-a-length delivery down the leg side which Elgar tried to defend while jumping. However, the ball missed Elgar's bat completely before it hit his thigh and trundled onto the stumps.