T20 World Cup 2022 | Whole team is slightly nervous but ready to give their 100 percent, reckons Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has revealed that the whole team is slightly nervous in the lead-up to the World Cup and keen on giving their 100 percent in the tournament. India exited from the group stage in the previous edition of the tournament last year and will look to put a superb performance this time.

India have been striving to win an ICC event since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the T20 World Cup played in 2021 India exited in the group stage courtesy of defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in the tournament. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in October-November and India have a chance to win the title.

Ever since their exit from the last edition, India have changed their approach in T20Is and are playing with an attacking mindset. They have shown impressive form in white-ball cricket recently and will be one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Sharing their emotions, Rishabh Pant revealed that whole team is slightly nervous but they are keen to give their best in the showpiece event.

"With the World Cup around the corner, the whole team is slightly nervous, but at the same time, as a team, we love to give our 100 per cent and focus on our process. That's the only thing we can do," Pant said on the sidelines of an event organised by the tourism board of the State of Victoria, as quoted by PTI.

Indian team would look forward to change their fortunes this time and script a title run. The batting order seems strong with India’s new attacking template and the superb form of Suryakumar Yadav. Pant stated that the team will look forward to win the trophy.

"Hopefully we'll reach the final and do the best for the team. As (a part of) the Indian team, we'd love to have as many supporters as we can in Australia to back us. Every cheer counts for us. It makes us believe that we can win,” he explained.